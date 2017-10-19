Report: Ousted Amazon Studios Chief Wanted ‘Big Little Lies’ Stars to ‘Show Their T-ts’

Amazon Studios’ recently ousted chief Roy Price allegedly asked whether Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon would “show their t-ts” in the show, before ultimately turning the project down.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Price “asked a group of staffers if the two stars would ‘show their tits’ and mused aloud why he would greenlight the show if they didn’t.”

The show went on to air on HBO and became a resounding success, receiving 16 Emmy Award nominations and eight wins.

The THR article also reveals how Price sought to produce his own show about a young woman sold into sex slavery to a “psychotic imperial Thai dwarf” named Mr. Goodtimes, who consequently beats her, drugs her and attacks her with a machete, telling her how she would be “f–ked like a dead fish.”

However, after Price brought on a writer to develop the show, he was told that the script was “repulsive” and would only work on it if became less misogynistic. He consequently hired a female writer to work on that aspect, although it now appears a pilot will not be shot.

On Tuesday, Price resigned from his role as studio chief amid allegations of sexual harassment from one of the streaming platform’s top producers, Isa Hackett, who accused him of sexually harassing her in a taxi.

“You will love my d*ck,” he reportedly told the married Hackett, who rejected his advances.

The news also comes after a $160 million Amazon and Weinstein Co.-produced drama starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore was scrapped following Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal.

This week, Reese Witherspoon also claimed she was sexually assaulted by a director at the age of 16 as she made her break into the industry.

“[I feel] true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 years old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment,” said at an event in Beverley Hills this week.

