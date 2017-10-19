SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Christy Turlington: Fashion Industry ‘Surrounded by Predators’

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: Model Christy Turlington Burns speaks during The Fast Company Innovation Festival presentation of 'The Creativity Of Giving: TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie and Social Entrepreneur Christy Turlington Burns On How Giving Makes For Better Business' on November 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

by Breitbart News19 Oct 20170

NEW YORK (AP) — Sexual harassment and mistreatment of models have always been widely known and tolerated in the fashion industry, Christy Turlington Burns said.

“The industry is surrounded by predators who thrive on the constant rejection and loneliness so many of us have experienced at some point in our careers. I feel fortunate that I did not personally experience anything traumatic, but also know that is not the norm,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in an interview published Wednesday.

The former supermodel, who is married to actor-director Ed Burns, said her mother was often by her side in the early days and once she grew successful, “I was handled with extra care.”

In hindsight, Burns said she wondered whether she served as a “honeypot,” meaning she was used to make others feel protected.

“There were no chaperones on sets to monitor the hours worked or appropriateness of the themes of shoots and behavior of the crews, no tutors required or penalties if standards were broken,” said Burns, who was at her height as a model in the 1980s and ’90s.

Burns went on to earn her master’s degree in public health and has a nonprofit organization that trains midwives in Guatemala.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x