Rose McGowan Cancels All Public Appearances Amid Weinstein Scandal

Actress Rose McGowan has canceled all public appearances amid the ongoing sexual harassment and abuse scandal surrounding disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape and sexual assault, was set to receive an award at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita, although that appearance has now been canceled.

“We are sorry to announce that we’ve just been informed that Rose McGowan, this year’s recipient of the Ad Astra Award has canceled all upcoming public appearances due to compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case,” the Festival said in a statement Wednesday night.`

“While we’re disappointed that Rose cannot be with us here in person, we understand that her well-being is the priority,” it continued.

McGowan is one of a number of women to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, alleging that he raped her in 1997.

“Seeing your monster’s face everywhere being traumatized, over and over, while getting heat for a mistake is f***d,” McGowan posted on her Twitter account Monday. “Doing the damned best I can.”

Since making the claim, McGowan has become perhaps the most prominent voice to accuse Hollywood of covering up a culture of sexual harassment and abuse for decades.

On social media, the 44-year-old actress has called out actor Ben Affleck for his own alleged behavior, and criticized Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for allegedly ignoring allegations of sexual harassment inside his own company.

McGowan has also created her own hashtag, #RoseArmy, to highlight the problem, and helped lead a boycott of Twitter after they suspended her account for tweeting about the allegations.

