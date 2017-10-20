Harvey Weinstein in Rehab: It’s All a Conspiracy Against Me

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is reportedly telling fellow patients at an Arizona sex addiction rehabilitation facility that the decades of allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and rape lodged against him in recent weeks are part of a conspiracy against him.

A source at the exclusive rehab clinic told the New York Post‘s Page Six Friday that Weinstein has been falling asleep in therapy sessions, or else talking on his cell phone, which is strictly forbidden at the facility.

advertisement

The paper also reported that the fallen producer is not in an inpatient facility, as was previously speculated, but is instead at an “intensive outpatient” facility that allows him to sleep in a hotel.

“In one group therapy session, Harvey arrived 15 minutes late. Then, when it was his turn to speak, he launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him,” one source told Page Six. The same source said that in one instance, Weinstein had fallen asleep during a group session, only to be woken up by the ringing of his cellphone, which snapped him awake and prompted him to leave the room to take the call.

The report comes as Weinstein was forced to resign Tuesday from the board of the reportedly cash-strapped Weinstein Company, as the number of women who have publicly accused the mogul of harassment or assault has topped 40.

On Thursday, actress Lupita Nyong’o became the latest actress to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, joining some of Hollywood’s other most famous actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, and Ashley Judd.

Weinstein was also expelled this week from both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America. The Directors Guild of America is expected to meet Saturday to discuss what it calls the “serious” problem of sexual harassment in Hollywood, and to determine whether it will also expel Weinstein.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum