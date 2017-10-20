WATCH: Katy Perry Gets Stuck On Floating Platform During Concert

Singer Katy Perry became stranded on a floating platform above the crowd during one of her concert performances in Nashville this week.

The New York Daily News reports that the pop star was left floating above the audience at a show in Nashville during a leg of her “Witness” tour when the platform she was performing on malfunctioned.

advertisement

The platform, which is painted to look like the planet Saturn, became stuck mid-air as the singer performed. Perry made light of the situation saying, “This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space.”

“I know I’m kind of a space cadet, but actually, this thing is stuck. What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories? Should I just sing another song?” As stagehands worked to lower the platform and rescue the singer, Perry continued, “you’d better put your phones up — it’s a YouTube moment!” said the I Kissed a Girl singer. Perry assured fans that as she dangled above them she was receiving constant updates from “the voice of God in my ear.”

The planet-shaped platform was soon lowered enough that Perry was able to dive into the crowd, “I guess I”m just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people,” she said before jumping from the platform.

Perry went on to say, “I love this so much, this is what you get for trying to bring out all of space to Nashville,” before continuing the concert. Perry was right about the scene being a “YouTube moment” as many fans uploaded footage of the malfunction to the internet. Wath the full video below,