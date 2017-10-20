SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Photos: Melania Trump’s Iconic Hervé Pierre Inaugural Gown Takes Center Stage at Smithsonian

First lady Melania Trump donates her inaugural gown, designed by Herve Pierre, to the First Ladies' Collection at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, during a ceremony in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

by John Binder20 Oct 2017Washington, D.C.0

First Lady Melania Trump debuted the display of the iconic gown she wore for her husband’s inaugural ball, designed by Hervé Pierre, at the Smithsonian Museum of American History on Friday.

Melania, who collaborated with Pierre on the gown, wore a pale pink-colored Jil Sander coat, a white shift dress and matching pale pink Manolo Blahnik stilettos to showcase the exhibit surrounding her gown alongside the designer, himself.

The Slovenian-born former model and Pierre, who have become close friends and collaborators, posed next to one another beside the famous inaugural gown, which was constructed of sleek silk crepe and a red ribbon encircling the waist of the garment.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and (L-R) fashion designer Herve Pierre, Director of the National Museum of American History John Gray, and Secretary of the Smithsonian Institure David Skorton attend an event at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History where the first lady donated her inaugural gown to the museum October 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The first lady said: “Today is such an honor as I dedicate my inaugural couture piece to the First Ladies exhibit at the National Museum of American History.” (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Melania, as Pierre previously told the New York Times, was influential in designing the gown, making clear to the former head of Carolina Herrera that she wanted a neckline that was perfectly cut straight from shoulder-to-shoulder. Pierre had another neckline in mind — he wanted a curved look — but ultimately caved to Melania’s proposal.

President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Freedom Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images)

Pierre told the Washington Post that he still adores the inaugural gown, saying “I really love the dress. It was a moment of grace.”

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x