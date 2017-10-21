Actor Claims Fired APA Talent Agent Asked to Be His ‘Boyfriend’ When He Was 17

Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham attempted to seduce a 16-year-old aspiring actor with whom he hoped to start a family by offering him acting roles, The Wrap reports.

Brady Lindsey, who is now 19, is the latest individual to allege sexual misconduct against Grasham, claiming that the agent messaged him on Instagram asking to have lunch with him with the hope of one day starting a family.

“I didn’t know who he was. He said he was a big-time agent in L.A. and he worked at APA,” Lindsey told the outlet. “It checked out.”

Lindsey added that Grasham suggested setting him up with auditions for certain roles to help get his big break into the industry.

“Often times he would try to convince me to have lunch with him, asking me if I would be his boyfriend even though I was underage,” Lindsey said. “It was all talk of getting me gigs, but not being able to sign me up at the agency until I was already getting work. At one point, he mentioned he was trying to get me an audition for the new ‘Heathers’ remake because I mentioned it was my favorite movie.”

Lindsey revealed that he was in a relationship with another person, something which Grasham accepted. However, when Lindsey moved to Hollywood at age 18, Grasham reportedly invited him out to dinner, gave him multiple glasses of wine and made sexual advances.

“I told him ‘no’ at a certain point, [because] he got a little too physical,” Lindsey said. “But I didn’t want to discourage him because of the [career] ramifications.”

Grasham then invited him out again to an alcohol-fuelled evening across Los Angeles, convincing Lindsey to stay the night at his apartment. However, Grasham again made advances and Lindsey said he ended up walking out at around 4 am.

Graham was fired from the Agency for the Performing Arts on Friday, after filmmaker and former child star Blaise Godbe Lipman claimed he was assaulted by Grasham when he was a teenage actor.

“Tyler Grasham, under the pretense of a business meeting regarding potential agency representation at APA Agency, fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me,” Lipman wrote in a Facebook message. “APA Agency has kept this man employed, working with kid actors. I find it incredibly difficult to believe they do not know of his predatory behavior, using his position within the company to prey on naive kids.”

The revelations add further weight to claims that a culture of sex abuse if rampant in Hollywood, after a string of allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein emerged earlier this month. Since those allegations, dozens of women have accused Weinstein of rape and sexual assault, while scores of figures across the industry have spoken out against a culture of sexual harassment.

