Actress Jana Kramer Details Being Pressured to ‘Sleep With’ a Man to Get Ahead in Hollywood

Country singer and One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer is the latest Hollywood actress to reveal her experiences of sexual harassment in the industry.

“I had a man helping me in the very beginning when I was 19, and he was like, ‘OK, I’ve done this for you. What are you going to do for me?’” Kramer told Yahoo Style on Friday. “And I remember in that moment being like, ‘Oh, my God! I am going to have to sleep with this man in order to fulfill my dreams.’ I ended up just bawling, crying, and having a panic attack, and he left.”

advertisement

“I called my mom and I was like, ‘I’m coming home. I’m going back to Michigan.’ And she’s like, ‘The hell you are!’ She said, ‘Don’t let a man try and take something away from you like that. Be the bigger person. Fight back.’”

Kramer said that she took her mother’s advice in getting a new manager, but would never forget the experience.

“I’ll never forget that… how easy it is for something like that to happen and for me to think ‘I can’t do this,’ and then they win.”

She added that some women are afraid to speak out fear for of ramifications for their careers or feeling ashamed of being sexually harassed.

“With a big name like Harvey, women feel silenced and they are afraid to come out because they don’t want their careers affected,” she continued. “Also you kind of just feel gross about it and ashamed about it, and you are like, ‘Was it me? Did I do something?’”

Kramer is just the latest Hollywood figure to speak out about sexual harassment in Hollywood, amid an escalating scandal within Hollywood and the movie industry following the revelation that Harvey Weinstein had sexually abused dozens of women over a period of decades.

Other figures to claim they were victims of sexual harassment include actresses Reese Witherspoon, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, America Ferrera, and Rose McGowan.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.