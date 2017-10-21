In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie weighs in on arguably the biggest scandal in Hollywood history that’s unfolded in the last two weeks, the Harvey Weinstein saga… but Jackie says he’s not sure what the outrage is all about, because we’ve seen this kind of thing before.

advertisement

Jackie says the scandal’s gotten so big that no one can focus on anything else.

“What did he do? Someone would think that he killed more people in an hour than was ever destroyed in the whole universe!” Jackie says. “It turned out that he did what Bill Clinton did, and made Bill Clinton the most popular man in America!”

“Bill Clinton became a sensation all over the world, and Weinstein is wiped out in three days. Can’t even get a job cleaning a toilet now. You know why? Because all he did was imitate Bill Clinton.”

Jackie is also suspicious of the way Hillary Clinton reacted to the scandal in each case.

“It was the most horrible thing in the world, especially to Hillary Clinton. When Bill Clinton attacked women, it was a right-wing conspiracy. When Weinstein attacked women, she was stupefied. For five days, they kept asking her about it, and she couldn’t even mention it, it was too horrible to even talk about. And then when she finally talked about it, she condemned him as the lowest pig in the world.”

Jackie says the scandal not only goes to show what a “fake” Hillary Clinton is, but also the hypocrisy of the whole Hollywood crowd.

“You show them enough money and all of a sudden they become low-lifes and pigs themselves,” Jackie says. “How low do you have to be to allow this man, and never say a word about it. I’m taking about all the celebrities and the stars – they knew he was grabbing and attacking every woman he ever saw. But because he had enough money, and they might get a job or a few dollars, they all kept it quiet.”

“And these are the do-gooders who were so hurt and nauseous when they found out that Trump said a dirty word or said something vulgar about a woman, and all of a sudden they wanted to leave the country. If he becomes president, they’ll leave America. They’ll leave the universe. It’s not even worth living in the world after Trump did this. Did what? Nothing compared to a filthy pig like this.”

“In plain English, you know what they are? They are phony f*cks. And I say this with the highest respect.”

Watch Jackie’s latest above.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum