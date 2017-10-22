Lady Gaga Poses for Photo with Five Former U.S. Presidents

A photo posted by Lady Gaga to her social media accounts in which the pop star poses with five former U.S. presidents has quickly gone viral.

The singer — real name Stefani Germanotta — posted the snap to her Twitter account Saturday night following the One America Appeal benefit concert at Texas A&M University, which helped to raise money for relief efforts related to the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma this month.

advertisement

In the photo, Gaga stands behind former U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, who are seated on chairs in the foreground.

“Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe,” the singer captioned the photo.

Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

The concert marked the first time since 2013 that all five living former presidents appeared together at the same event, according to the Associated Press.

Gaga, who made a surprise appearance at the concert, performed her hit song “Million Reasons” at the event. She joined fellow musicians Sam Moore, Yolanda Adams, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, and the country music band Alabama, who also performed at the event.

The One America Appeal has reportedly raised approximately $31 million since its launch on September 7, the AP reported.

The photo of Gaga and the presidents went viral shortly after its post; as of Sunday afternoon, the singer’s tweet containing the photo had received more than 26,000 re-tweets and over 98,000 “likes.”

As The Hill pointed out, numerous social media users joked that Gaga’s appearance in the photo looked natural, with at least one user calling the pop star the sixth “living president.”

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum