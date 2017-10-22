Michael Rapaport Calls Trump ‘F*cking Dummy’ in Climate Change Rant (Video)

Michael Rapaport took aim at President Donald Trump in yet another profanity-laced video posted to his social media account Saturday, in which the actor called the president a “dumb f*ck” and a “f*cking dummy” for his views on climate change.

The 47-year-old actor apparently shot video of a Trump-branded ice skating rink that appeared to be melting.

Temperatures in some parts of New York City reportedly reached 78 degrees on Saturday.

“Deviant Donald Trump. There’s no global warming, right? Look at your ice skating rink, you f*cking dummy,” Rapaport said in the video.

“It’s 80 degrees in October, but there’s no global warming,” the actor continued. “F*ck you, f*ck your ice skating rink.”

Rapaport has been increasingly vocal of both Trump and members of his administration, including Vice President Mike Pence and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

In a video posted to his social media account this month, the actor called the Vice President a “selfish f*ck” for leaving an Indianapolis Colts game early when members of the opposing San Francisco 49ers knelt during the singing of the National Anthem.

“Vice president Mike White Pence left the Colts-’49ers game as soon as it started because he was so offended by the players’ kneeling and protesting. You selfish f–k, you. You should have given those tickets to somebody who would have appreciated it, you f–k.”

In August, Rapaport criticized Kushner over the president’s response to a violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, telling him to “take the f*cking dreidel out of your ass.”

