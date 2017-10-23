Kathy Griffin Blasts Feminist Lawyer Lisa Bloom as Incompetent ‘Fame Whore’

Another week, another broadside against left-wing attorney Lisa Bloom, another round of stories about this feminist crusader selling out women in pursuit of her own craven ambitions and once again failing to competently represent a client.

This week’s broadside comes from Trump-hating comedienne Kathy Griffin, who claims she paid Bloom $40,000 for two days of work that only made things worse, much worse.

Before we get into the juicy details, one wonders who is more horrified by this story — Bloom or the left-wing Los Angeles Times? After all, it was the Los Angeles Times that just a few days ago published a gushing profile of Bloom, obviously meant to rehabilitate her image after the disastrous fallout from her defense of Harvey Weinstein and Ray Price, two powerful movie executives accused of sexual misconduct.

But stepping all over this beautifully crafted career-rehab parade is Griffin, who is accusing Bloom of gross incompetence and flat-out “fame whoring.” Bloom denies pretty much everything Griffin told the Daily Beast Sunday, but as you will see, a pattern is beginning to develop.

After Griffin infamously photographed herself brandishing a mock-up of President Trump’s bloody, severed head, she hired Bloom to save her career, which, if you recall, imploded even faster than Bloom has this month.

For reasons involving basic human decency, a bunch of Griffin’s tour dates were canceled. Even hard-left CNN, which has itself wished Trump dead, dropped her from its annual New Year’s Eve coverage.

According to Griffin, though, Bloom had no idea what she was doing. First, there was Griffin’s pathetic and disastrous “he broke me” press conference in Bloom’s law office.

“That press conference exacerbated my situation greatly,” Griffin told the Daily Beast. “I didn’t know I was going to her office, and that I would be under a fucking banner that said ‘Lisabloom.com,’ and that she would hand me a coffee cup that said ‘Lisabloom.com.’”

She added, “It was one of the worst days of my life.”

For her part, Bloom claims Griffin ignored her instructions and notes during the press conference.

After the presser, Griffin says she was ushered into a room while Bloom’s husband blocked the door. “Lisa was outside doing interviews in the hallway fame-whoring which we didn’t know at the time,” Griffin claims. According to her, they only got out of the room by demanding that Bloom’s husband remove his hand.

Then, Griffin says, Bloom would not leave her alone. Desperate to ride Griffin’s infamy into television appearances for herself, although Griffin kept saying no, she says Bloom would not stop “badgering” her so that they could appear together on Good Morning America, which would only be the beginning of an extensive media campaign–for the both of them.

In Griffin’s mind, the media strategy she hired Bloom for was a total failure, one she was willing to forgive and move on: “But Lisa and her husband would not stop blowing up my phone and my boyfriend’s phone. And it was not only GMA, but this was just the beginning of a press tour.”

To describe Bloom, Griffin uses words like “fame whoring,” “badgering,” “volatile,” “disaster,” and “hotheaded.”

So, we can now add Griffin’s testimony to last week’s story about Bloom’s alleged threatening of the Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters with crippling lawsuits to shield Roy Price, the former head of Amazon studios, who was fired last week over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The week prior to that, we learned through leaked emails that Bloom sought to discredit Weinstein’s accusers and that the Weinstein Company asked that she resign over her incompetence and conflict of interest. (Bloom has a miniseries deal with Weinstein.)

The most damning allegations, though, were launched by actress Rose McGowan, who claims Bloom tried to pay her off to protect Weinstein.

Bloom denies all of it.

