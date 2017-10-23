Snoop Dogg Targets Trump with ‘Make America Crip Again’

Snoop Dogg has again used his music in order to attack President Donald Trump, with the release of a new song entitled “Make America Crip Again.”

The rapper — real name is Calvin Broadus Jr. — says in the opening lines of the song that “the president said he wants to make America great again.”

“F*ck that sh*t, we’re going to make America crip again,” it continues.

The song then takes aim at Trump’s comments on the scandal currently engulfing the NFL, in which he called for football players who decide to take a knee during the National Anthem to be fired, and also defends former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who popularized the form of Anthem protest during the 2016-17 season.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

“As I look around I see so many millionaires with skin like mine, don’t pretend that I’m with that bullsh*t your president been tweeting,” he raps.

“Colin Kaepernick was blackballed,” it continues. “This still America with three K’s, believe that sh*t.”

The song’s album also shows a blue hat with the words “Make America Crip Again,” a reference to Trump’s popular campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

It is not the first time that the rapper has used his music to attack Trump. In March, he released a politically-charged music video where he can be seen pulling out a gun on and shooting a parody clown version of the president.

Trump responded to the video by suggesting that if Snoop Dogg had made the same video with former president Barack Obama, he would likely have faced jail time.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

