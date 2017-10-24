Latest Harvey Weinstein Accuser Claims He Forced Oral Sex During Her Period

[Warning: Graphic Content]: The latest woman to accuse disgraced Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein said Tuesday the movie mogul forced her into oral sex while she was on her period.

In a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, the accuser — who goes by Mimi — explained how Weinstein allegedly forced her into oral sex when she visited him at his New York City home sometime between 2004 and 2006.

Mimi said during the press conference that in one instance, she arrived at Weinstein’s home in the New York City, in the SoHo neighborhood, only to be taken into his bedroom where he allegedly forced himself on her.

While being allegedly assaulted by Weinstein, Mimi says she told him that she was on her period — thinking it would get him off of her — but her attempt to halt the alleged assault only made matters worse.

From there, Mimi said Weinstein took out her tampon and proceeded to tell her “Don’t you feel we are so much closer to each other now?” to which she responded, “No.”

Mimi is the latest alleged victim of Weinstein’s, who has now been accused by more than 50 women in the entertainment and modeling industry of sexual assault, harassment, or rape. Breitbart News continues to report this developing story.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder