Live Updates**: Weinstein Co. Staffer Breaks NDA to Tell All; 200 More Women Accuse Toback of Sex Harassment; Director David O. Russell Accused

Update – 11:36 a.m.: Celebrity chef John Besh has stepped down as the chief executive of his 12-restaurant emperor, Besh Restaurant Group, after twenty-five women told the New Orleans Times-Picayune that they were groped, pressured to have sex with their superiors, “sexually harassed, and verbally assaulted almost every day.”

In a statement, Besh admitted to being unfaithful to his wife with a member of his staff but said he has “never sexually harassed or tolerated such” behavior.

“I have to deal with the fact that I was not the best human being that I could be, that I had made mistakes, but even with the worst that I had ever been, I have never sexually harassed or tolerated such,” he told the Times-Picayune. “I’ve had my issues in my life. But I’ve never tolerated that sort of behavior.”

Update – 11:00 a.m.: Actress Julianne Moore said Harvey Weinstein is guilty of “criminal behavior.”

“I hope that he’s prosecuted for some of these things. I hope that some of the charges stand,” the Suburbicon star said Tuesday sitting alongside Matt Damon on NBC’s Today show.

“This is criminal behavior,” said Moore, who says she’s known Weinstein for more than two decades but was never alone with him. “Rather than continue to discuss what could have happened — what if? what if? — I think it’s important to think about, what we can do now? What can we do to prevent it? How can we communicate to people that it’s not OK, they should speak out, they will have support and that people will be taken to task?”

“Rather than continue to discuss what could’ve happened…It’s important to think about what can we do now.” @_juliannemoore on Weinstein pic.twitter.com/tGdFZFY3Wn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 24, 2017

Update – 10:11 a.m.: The Daily Beast is out this morning with a piece detailing multiple allegations against five-time Oscar-nominated writer-director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle).

Russell’s $160 million TV series starring Robert De Niro, which had been set up at The Weinstein Company, was axed by Amazon as the sex harassment scandal engulfed Harvey Weinstein.

Daily Beast:

The stories that former co-workers have told about David O. Russell should have been enough to render him unhireable. In fact, just glancing through a list of behaviors that Russell himself has admitted to would appear to bar the director from future employment. Instead, Amazon jumped on the Russell project, making a deal that was reportedly worth $160 million for just two seasons. As Pajiba’s Kayleigh Donaldson recently wrote, “The multiple Oscar nominee behind American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook has one of the industry’s most visible reputations as a nasty piece of work, both as a bullying colleague and a sexual abuser off-screen. He’s made multiple people’s lives hell and never faced the consequences.”

Update – 10:07 a.m.: More than 200 women have reached out to share their stories about sexual harassment or other misconduct at the hands of writer-director James Toback. Toback was previously accused of sexual harassment by 38 women in a Los Angeles Times exposé published Sunday.

Los Angeles Times:

Filmmaker James Toback has long had a bad reputation with women. Stories about the writer-director often referred to him as a womanizer, but what that actually meant did not become clear until the Los Angeles Times published an investigation Sunday in which 38 women accused the writer-director of sexual harassment. Within two days those numbers swelled as more than 200 additional women contacted The Times and, in emails and phone calls, recalled encounters with Toback similar to those detailed in the story. The majority of the new accounts, which have not been verified, told of Toback approaching women on the streets of Manhattan, offering them the chance at a part in an upcoming movie, and a wide range of unwanted sexual advances and behavior.

Update – 9:15 a.m.: Actress Anna Faris has become the latest to share a story about her own experience with sexual harassment in the film industry.

The House Bunny actress said on her podcast this week that she had been filming a scene on a ladder when the project’s director slapped her backside.

From Entertainment Weekly:

“I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard,” said the Mom star. “And all I could do was giggle.” Faris added, “I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’ And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’ But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”

Update – 9:07 a.m.: Tom Hanks says “there were people who knew exactly” what was going on in Hollywood. Hanks said he’d only heard about various “shenanigans” himself, though.

Hollywood Reporter:

Describing how these predatory men think, Hanks said: “They think, somehow, this is how it works. ‘Don’t you understand, this is how it works, I’m your boss and you will have to please me.'” Hanks added that sexual harassment was a problem across society and not just Hollywood, and he hoped there will be better days ahead. “I think those days are close to [over]– I don’t know if they’ll ever be over.” He hoped that now people could come forward with their stories of sexual harassment in the workplace without fear.

Update – 8:52 a.m.: Scandal star Tony Goldwyn has become the latest male actor to say he was sexually harassed as a younger actor first making his start in Hollywood.

More on this from Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson:

Actor Tony Goldwyn revealed that he experienced ‘casting couch’ sexual harassment by a man early in his acting career. The Scandal star’s revelation came in an interview with Access Hollywood, in which he explained why he decided to show public support for actress Lupita Nyong’o after she claimed she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

Update – 8:49 a.m.: Celebrity photographer Terry Richardson has been banned from working with major fashion magazines including GQ, Vogue, and Vanity Fair after previous allegations of sexual assault resurfaced.

Daily Mail:

Celebrity photographer Terry Richardson has been banned from working with several major fashion magazines amid resurfacing sexual harassment claims. Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair are among those who were told to ‘kill’ any scheduled shoots with the snapper by parent group Condé Nast International. Richardson has been the subject of widespread allegations of sexually abusing models over his lengthy career — accusations he has constantly denied.

Update – 8:46 a.m.: Several new developments in the Weinstein scandal this morning…

A former assistant to Weinstein during his tenure at Miramax has broken her non-disclosure agreement to tell all about her experiences with harassment at the company.

Hollywood Reporter:

Dozens of women have come forward in recent weeks with claims against Harvey Weinstein, accusing the veteran film mogul of sexual assault, harassment, misconduct and rape. Many of their stories carry the same details — from hotel rooms and manipulative behavior to intimidation tactics and aggressive cover-ups — while provoking the same questions: How much did his assistants know, how tightly wound were their non-disclosure agreements and where are they now? Zelda Perkins, who worked for Weinstein during his tenure running Miramax Films, has just answered all three in a bombshell of an interview with Financial Times. In doing so, Perkins becomes the first former staffer to come forward and publicly denounce an NDA, shedding light on how Weinstein relied on a network of lawyers to help prevent staffers from speaking out about his alleged bad behavior. She also claims that there were clauses in her contract that could have led to Weinstein’s dismissal nearly two decades ago.

