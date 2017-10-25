Cate Blanchett Attacks Steve Bannon at Style Awards: Looks Like ‘Bag of Trash’

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett attacked Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon at an awards ceremony on Monday, describing him as looking like a “bag of trash.”

“Women like looking sexy, but it doesn’t mean we want to f**k you,” Blanchett said in her acceptance speech after winning a Style Icon Award at the Instyle Awards. “No one says to Steve Bannon, ‘You look like a bag of trash. Do you want me to throw you out?’”

“But the comments that get said about what women wear on the red carpet,” she continued. “If you troll through those trolls on the Internet… just don’t.”

The Australian actress regularly preaches on the theme of female empowerment and is an outspoken critic of what many consider to be Hollywood’s practice of harshly judging female artists based on their physical appearance.

Responding to the recent scandal surrounding disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein, Blanchett said that abusers in the industry must be “called to account.”

“Any man in a position of power or authority who thinks it’s his prerogative to threaten, intimidate or sexually assault any woman he encounters or works alongside needs to be called to account. It is never easy for a woman to come forward in such situations and I wholeheartedly support those who have,” Blanchett said.

Blanchett has also made comments about “switching up the language” around climate change and called on celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio to do more to promote the environmental cause.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.