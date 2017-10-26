Ellen DeGeneres Blasted for Sexist Birthday Tweet to Katy Perry

Ellen DeGeneres came under fire on social media Wednesday after posting a comment about Katy Perry’s breasts that some critics called sexist and tone-deaf.

DeGeneres’ tweet — posted on Perry’s birthday — featured a photograph of the talk show host standing alongside her wife, Portia de Rossi, and apparently bending down slightly to ogle the pop star’s breasts.

“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” DeGeneres captioned the photo.

The tweet drew immediate backlash from the talk show host’s social media followers, who called the joke inappropriate and in poor taste in the wake of the sexual harassment and abuse scandal currently sweeping through Hollywood.

“If you were a man this would be the end of your career,” one user wrote in response.

“Ellen goes full Weinstein. Nice message to send to young girls,” wrote another.

Others called DeGeneres’ Twitter message hypocritical given the host had used a segment on her talk show last week to praise social media’s #MeToo campaign, in which both men and women shared their own experiences with sexual harassment and abuse. The hashtag campaign was started by actress Alyssa Milano following numerous sexual misconduct and rape allegations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Considering the climate on sexual harassment in Hollywood, this is inappropriate and is a slap in the face to victims,” one user wrote.

The tweet also drew the attention of Daily Mail Online editor-in-chief Piers Morgan and actor-comedian Michael Rapaport, both of whom called out the star on their own accounts.

DeGeneres has not commented on the backlash.

