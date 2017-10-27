CBS Diversity Comedy Showcase Director Rick Najera Resigns Over Harassment Allegations

The director of the annual CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Show, Rick Najera, has resigned from the role over allegations of inappropriate comments, Variety first revealed.

The writer-producer, who has managed the show since 2004 and whose most recent credit is the Hulu series East Los High, was subject to an investigation from the network over comments that were first reported in February.

advertisement

However, fresh information has since come to light over allegations dating back to 2009, and the network confirmed his resignation on Friday.

“In March 2017, CBS became aware of inappropriate comments made during the production of the Diversity Comedy Showcase, and remedial action was taken at that time, which the company felt was appropriate to the matter,” CBS told Variety. “Subsequent information has recently emerged. After looking into these reports and a discussion with Mr. Najera, he has resigned from his role with the Diversity Comedy Showcase.”

The allegations include claims that he told a performer in 2009 that he and his wife were in an “open relationship” with the aim of pursuing her, as well as other comments made to a performer in 2014.

Najera, whose past work includes In Living Color, MADtv and Latinologues on Broadway, is the latest high-profile Hollywood executive to resign amid a wave of sexual harassment allegations that have emerged in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal currently engulfing the industry.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.