Actress Annabella Sciorra Reveals Shocking Claims: Harvey Weinstein Raped Me

In a wide ranging interview with the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow, actress Annabelle Sciorroa detailed the horrific night when she claims producer Harvey Weinstein practically broke into her apartment and raped her.

Sciorra says she was friendly with Weinstein in the early 1990s, and thought nothing of it when he offered her a ride home after an event. He had always been a gentleman to her in the past.

After being dropped off, she went up to her apartment and changed into a nightgown to get ready for bad. She was alone. It wasn’t “that late,” she says, so when she heard a knock, “I opened the door a crack to see who it was. And he pushed the door open.”

Then Weinstein grabbed her, she said. “He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me.” Sciorra struggled. “I kicked and I yelled,” she said, but Weinstein locked her arms over her head with one hand and forced sexual intercourse on her. “When he was done, he ejaculated on my leg, and on my nightgown.” It was a family heirloom, handed down from relatives in Italy and embroidered in white cotton. “He said, ‘I have impeccable timing,’ and then he said, ‘This is for you.’ ” Sciorra paused. “And then he attempted to perform oral sex on me. And I struggled, but I had very little strength left in me.” Sciorra said that her body started to shake violently. “I think, in a way, that’s what made him leave, because it looked like I was having a seizure or something.”

Sciorra says the incident shattered her life. Worse, she blames herself. “I was definitely embarrassed by it. I felt disgusting. I felt like I had fucked up,” she said. “From 1992, I didn’t work again until 1995[.]”

Her friend, actress Rosie Perez, says the alleged rape forever altered the trajectory of Sciorra’s then-thriving career, “She was riding high, and then she started acting weird and getting reclusive. It made no sense,” Perez told Farrow. “Why did this woman, who was so talented, and riding so high, doing hit after hit, then all of a sudden fall off the map? It hurts me as a fellow-actress to see her career not flourish the way it should have.”

To make matters worse, she claims Weinstein kept pursuing her:

Early one morning, while she was still asleep, there was a knock on the door. Groggy, and thinking she must have forgotten about an early hair-and-makeup call, she opened the door. “There’s Harvey in his underwear, holding a bottle of baby oil in one hand and a tape, a movie, in the other,” she recalled. “And it was horrific, because I’d been there before.” Sciorra said that she ran from Weinstein. “He was closing in really quickly, and I pressed all the call buttons for valet service and room service. I kept pressing all of them until someone showed up.” Weinstein retreated, she said, when hotel staff arrived.

Weinstein, who is now facing more than 50 women accusing him of everything from harassment to rape, denies all allegation of non-consensual sex.

