Director James Toback Blasts His 300 Accusers as ‘Lying Co**suckers and C**ts’

Director James Toback, who stands accused of various forms of sexual harassment and assault by some 300 women, spoke with Rolling Stone and belligerently denied each and every one of the accusations against him.

Toback started off with a broad denial of his reported M.O., which involves decades of allegations that he approaches young women on street, promises them stardom, and basically manipulates them with this promise until he can get them alone.

Once alone, he is accused of trying to pressure some of these women into removing their clothes, masturbating in front of them, and even menacing them until they agree to touch him or let him rub up against their leg until he orgasms. Obviously, the promised movie role never materializes.

To this, Toback says, “The idea that I would offer a part to anyone for any other reason than that he or she was gonna be the best of anyone I could find is so disgusting to me. And anyone who says it is a lying cocksucker or cunt or both.”

Toback went on to deny specific allegations from women who came forward. He even denies trying to pick up women with the claim that he is a film director.

Toback: No, I’ve never said ‘I’ll get you a film role’ to anybody ever. Me: Anything to that effect? Toback: Anything like that is nauseating and disgusting. And I would never say anything like ‘I’ll get you a film role.’ It’s too stupid to dignify. It’s pathetic lies. It’s just too fucking embarrassing and idiotic. And if I were you, I wouldn’t go repeating it, unless you really knew it were true, because it isn’t. So that’s all I have to say. This is not worth wasting another second on.

Listen to the audio of Toback’s interview below:

During the interview, Toback also plugged his new movie.

