Hit Songwriter Teddy Geiger Announces He’s Transitioning Into Woman

Hit songwriter Teddy Geiger, who has written songs for artists such as James Blunt, Tiesto, and DJ Snake, revealed he is at the “start of the process” of transitioning into a woman.

Geiger, whose most recent successes include chart-topping songs for Shawn Mendes including “Stitches” and “Treat You Better,” confirmed the news in an Instagram post, claiming he had been aware of it for a long time.

advertisement

“Okay… because [you] asked nicely… I am transitioning,” he wrote. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends a couple of months ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate it this is who I have been for a [long] time. I love [you] guys. Talk [soon] bye.”

Will I ever wake up? A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Geiger was formally an artist himself, and in 2006 released his debut album, “Underage Thinking,” which reached number eight on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He has also performed as an actor, appearing in films including The Royal Pains and The Rocket.

The song writer’s transition comes at a time when transgender continues to become more influential. Earlier this week, Playboy magazine announced their first transgender playmate, while a new law signed by California Gov. Jerry Brown dictates that health care workers who choose not to address transgender patients by their preferred pronouns could face fines or jail time.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.