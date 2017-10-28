‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Denied Entry to U.S. Over Cocaine Possession

Actor Charlie Heaton, best known for his starring role in the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ has been denied entry to the United States after authorities found him to be in possession of cocaine.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a law enforcement official at Los Angeles International Airport told the Associated Press that police dogs had found traces of cocaine in his luggage.

Heaton, who is a British citizen, was consequently sent back to the United Kingdom, where he was not arrested or charged.

The 23-year-old, who has previously appeared in series such as DCI Banks and Casualty, currently stars at Jonathan Byers in the hit supernatural series Stranger Things, whose second season was released on Friday.

The denial of entry meant he missed the show’s Westwood premiere and means he could be permanently denied re-entry into the country.

“Foreign nationals may be inadmissible due to the commission of a crime involving drug possession,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “CBP officers treat all international travelers with integrity, respect, and professionalism while keeping the highest standards of security.”

