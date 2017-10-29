Kathy Griffin Leaks TMZ Founder Harvey Levin’s Phone Number: He’s ‘In Bed’ With Trump

Kathy Griffin attacked TMZ founder Harvey Levin and leaked his personal phone number in a video posted online Saturday, accusing the media personality of being “in bed” both with Hollywood figures and President Donald Trump.

In the 17-minute video, titled “A Hell of a Story,” Griffin played a voicemail from Levin — long considered one of the most influential media personalities in Hollywood — in which his personal phone number could be heard.

“So, that’s his number. I don’t have a minute to call him. Maybe you do,” Griffin says in the clip.

TMZ was instrumental in breaking the news in May of this year that Griffin had participated in a photo shoot in which she posed with a bloodied, fake severed head meant to resemble that of President Trump.

The 56-year-old My Life on the D-List star drew swift condemnation from both sides of the political aisle over the image; she was quickly fired from her hosting duties on CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage, and saw the cancelation of numerous tour dates on her cross-country comedy tour.

“I just want you guys to know Harvey Levin, Harvey Levin a blogger, is very much in bed with everyone from Hollywood to Donald Trump,” Griffin said in the video.

The comedian also acknowledged that the video was likely going to be pulled off of social media for containing Levin’s personal number, so she asked viewers to store a copy and spread it around.

Griffin also took aim at Bravo’s Andy Cohen, with whom she worked on D-List, calling him a “miserable boss.” Cohen had previously joked that he didn’t know Griffin when he was asked about the controversy.

Griffin’s apparent shaming of Levin for allegedly being affiliated with President Trump mirrors the social shaming techniques discussed by Breitbart contributor Patrick Courrielche in Part II of the just-published, three-part Breitbart News exposé on Hollywood, entitled “Tinseltown Travelogue”. View the complete series here.

