Actor Tyler Cornell Files Police Report Accusing Former Top Talent Agent of Sodomy

Actor Tyler Cornell filed a report, revolving around accusations of sodomy, which led the Los Angeles Police Department to open an investigation into fired APA top talent Agent Tyler Grasham.

“The incident occurred in early 2017. At this point, because of the nature of the offense, we have no further information to release. An investigation continues.” an LAPD spokesperson said in a statement Sunday, Deadline reports, adding that “it was a sodomy crime report.”

advertisement

Cornell, 20, is one of five men who have accused Grasham of sexual misconduct.

Graham was fired from the Agency for the Performing Arts earlier this month after filmmaker and former child star Blaise Godbe Lipman claimed he was assaulted by Grasham when he was a teenage actor.

APA has opened an independent investigation into the accusations leveled against Grasham and has brought in attorney Matthias Wagener to look into the accusations, Deadline reported.

“APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter,” the talent shop said in a statement.

Filmmaker and former child star Blaise Godbe Lipman accused Grasham in a Facebook message earlier this month of sexually assaulting him when he was a teenage actor.

Lucas Ozarowski, a 27-year-old actor, also alleged he was sexually assaulted by Grasham. Actor Brady Lindsey said Grasham attempted to seduce him when he was a 16-year-old aspiring actor.

Netflix’s Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard parted ways with APA amid the allegations. Wolf hard was one of Grasham’s clients, many of whom are young. Actor Cameron Boyce also fired Grasham following the sexual misconduct reports.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson