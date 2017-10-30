SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Arrest Warrant Issued for Rose McGowan in Relation to Drug Charge

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 27: Actress Rose McGowan speaks on stage at The Women's Convention at Cobo Center on October 27, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron Thornton/Getty Images)
Aaron Thornton/Getty Images

by Breitbart News30 Oct 20170

WASHINGTON (AP) — An arrest warrant has been obtained for actress Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on Feb. 1

Police say they’ve attempted to contact McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court. The warrant has been entered into a national law enforcement database.

McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, and tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials “HW.” The Hollywood Reporter said McGowan confirmed she was referring to disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

