Bryan Cranston Says ‘F*ck You’ to People Hoping Trump Will Fail

Actor Bryan Cranston has a message for people who are hoping President Donald Trump fails in his current four-year term in the White House: “F*ck you.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Cranston — perhaps best known for his role as Walter White in the television show Breaking Bad — slammed Hollywood stars, pundits, and Trump opponents who have previously said they wish to see him fail in office.

“It’s just astonishing to me. President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that,” Cranston said. “That being said, he is the president. If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails.’ To that person I would say, f*ck you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?”

“I don’t want him to fail. I want him to succeed. I do. I honestly do,” Cranston continued. “And if you’ve got a good idea that helps the country, oh man, I’m gonna support you. I don’t care if you’re a Republican and I’m a Democrat or whatever, I don’t care. A good idea’s a good idea. Let’s do that. We’ve got to get away from this idea that our country is political football, and someone with a different opinion is the enemy. Assume they love this country as much as you do, and there’s always room for improvement. How can we make it better?”

As noted by the actor himself, Cranston was not a fan of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, even promising to campaign for Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, as Breitbart News reported.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure that he’s not the president,” Cranston said in 2016.

But, despite his opposition to Trump, Cranston has admitted that he believes the president loves the country and wants to see him do “an exceptionally good job” as president.

“He was not my candidate, but he is going to be my president, and I truly hope he does an exceptionally good job,” Cranston said a month after the election. “I really do, because if that is true, he has done well for the country, and that’s much more important than who I personally wanted to be president.”

“So I will say right here, right now, on national television, that I believe Donald Trump loves this country,” Cranston said in May 2016. “I truly believe that and I know he does. It’s just that his approach on how to remedy America’s problems differ greatly from what I think should happen.”