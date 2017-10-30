‘House of Cards’ Star Kevin Spacey Hit with Additional Accusations of Sexual Misconduct

As if Netflix did not already have enough problems with its recent settlement of a sexual harassment case, actor Kevin Spacey, the two-time Oscar-winner who launched the streaming network into the original programming business with House of Cards, is facing additional accusations of sexual misconduct.

Sunday night, 46-year-old actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance on him as a 14-year-old boy. Spacey did not deny the allegations. In a statement, the 58 year-old apologized, said he did not remember the incident and blamed anything that might have happened on “drunken behavior.”

Spacey also came out as a “gay man” and suggested there might be other allegations in his past. “I know that there are other stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy,” he wrote.

About 12 hours later the Daily Mail reports on additional allegations against Spacey. Former news anchor Heather Unruh said Spacey attacked someone “close to her.” She refused to elaborate about the identity of the alleged victim but called for an investigation.

More from the Daily Mail:

Several people now claim to know people who have been treated inappropriately by Spacey, including while he was artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre. Nadine West‏ tweeted: ‘KS [Kevin Spacey] groped my young male friend when they were both working at the Old Vic. Was apparently always known as one to avoid. Sadly unsurprised’. Jennie Rigg-ormortis‏ replied and said: ‘Have heard similar from more than one source. Hope more people come forward, but understand if they feel they can’t’.

Spacey was the artistic director at the Old Vic Theater from 2003 to 2015.

Spacey just finished filming Gore, another Netflix production about the life of Gore Vidal.

