Former ‘Bachelor’ Producer Sues Warner Bros. For Sexual Harassment

A former producer The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is suing the Warner Bros. company, claiming she was sexually harassed on the set of the popular reality television show.

Becky Steenhoek, according to court records obtained by the LA Times, alleges that during the filming of The Bachelorette in 2016 she was repeatedly asked about her sex life.

In a statement to the LA Times, Warner Bros. said “We take all allegations of workplace harassment very seriously. These allegations were brought to our attention and were thoroughly investigated earlier this year. Our findings did not support the plaintiff’s characterization of the events claimed to have taken place, which is why we are disappointed by the filing of this lawsuit.”

Steenhoek’s description of the sexual harassment accusations in her lawsuit included graphic questions asked to her by allegedly five of show’s executives.

The questions allegedly asked of Steenhoek included: “Is your vagina shaved?,” “Have you ever sat under a shower faucet or touched yourself to masturbate?” and “Have you ever fondled [testicles] before?”

Steenhoek said she was born and raised in a Christian household and would become visibly uncomfortable with the sexual questions asked of her, which allegedly led to comments from executives where they teased her for not answering the questions.

“You could visibly tell it was very uncomfortable to me to witness, just because they did make comments like, ‘Oh, Becky’s blushing,’ or ‘Her ears are probably burning,'” Steenhoek told the LA Times in an interview. “It was a bit of a theme that carried on throughout the season… it was a fun time for them to see me get embarrassed.”

According to Steenhoek, even when she told cast producer Cailin Stapleton about the alleged sexual harassment she was enduring on the show’s set, the executive brushed off the incidents.

“This is the way of the industry and world that we work in,” Stapleton allegedly told Steenhoek.

“She just told me, ‘Listen, this is just how it is,'” Steenhoek said.”‘These are middle-aged white men. This is locker-room talk. This is their way of showing that they’re trying to bond with you.'”

The latest sexual harassment accusations against Warner Bros. comes after actor Ben Affleck, who starred in Warner Bros. Justice League, has been accused of groping, caught on video touching all over a reporter and now allegedly engulfed in the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal, as Breitbart News reported.

