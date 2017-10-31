Actor Jeremy Piven Accused of Sexual Assault by Reality TV Star

Actor Jeremy Piven has become the latest Hollywood figure to be accused of sexual assault, after reality television star Ariane Bellamar accused the actor of groping her on the set of a television show in a social media post Monday.

Bellamar, a reality TV star who has appeared in films including The Hangover Part III and Suicide Squad, took to Twitter Monday to accuse Piven of groping her inside his trailer on the set of the popular HBO series Entourage, on which Piven starred as Hollywood super-agent Ari Gold.

In a series of tweets, the actress said Piven once “cornered” her in his trailer and grabbed her breasts, and further accused the actor of groping her on at least two occasions.

Bellamar also alleged that Piven had sent her “abusive, explicit” text messages.

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on 📼 together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Piven currently stars in the CBS crime drama Wisdom of the Crowd, about a tech executive who launches a platform for crowdsourcing criminal investigations.

Piven has not yet responded to the allegations.

The former Entourage favorite is the latest actor to be accused of sexual misconduct in the ongoing scandal surrounding Hollywood’s mistreatment of women.

On Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him at a party when Rapp was just 14 years old. Spacey apologized to Rapp but said he did not remember the alleged incident. In the same statement, Spacey said he had decided to “live as a gay man.”

On Monday, actor Andy Dick confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that he had been fired from his role in an upcoming independent film following sexual harassment allegations from multiple women on set.

The ongoing sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood — first broken open by a New York Times bombshell exposé on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein — has also ensnared figures in television, fashion, and journalism. Other figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct include MSNBC journalist and author Mark Halperin, New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier, celebrity photographer Terry Richardson, directors David O. Russell and Oliver Stone, and actor Ben Affleck.

