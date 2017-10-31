Report: Andy Dick Fired from Movie after Allegations of Sexual Harassment on Set

Actor-comedian Andy Dick has been fired from his role in an indie movie following allegations of sexual harassment against him by multiple people on set, according to a report.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Dick was accused by two anonymous sources on the set of the independent film Raising Buchanan of allegedly groping individuals’ genitals, sexually propositioning at least four women on set, and licking people.

In an interview with the outlet, Dick confirmed he had been fired from his small role in the film but denied having groped anyone on set.

“I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people,” Dick told THR.

Still, the actor did not deny propositioning some women on set.

“Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done,” he said.

The actor — perhaps best known for roles in the 90s TV series NewsRadio, his own 2007 MTV talk show, and in films like Road Trip — has long been as famous for his outlandish behavior and run-ins with the law as for his film and television work. A 2016 profile of Dick by Vice News partially described the “long and egregious” list of his misdeeds, from alleged gropings, fondlings, and forced kisses to alleged grand theft and misdemeanor battery.

But Dick told the Hollywood Reporter he has changed his behavior.

“I don’t grope people anymore. I don’t expose myself anymore,” Dick told THR. “I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate.”

The allegations against Dick come as numerous figures in Hollywood and across the wider entertainment industry have been accused of sexual misconduct, assault, or rape in recent weeks, beginning with the more than 50 women who have accused disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault dating back decades.

This week, actor Kevin Spacey became the latest high-profile Hollywood figure to be accused of misconduct, after actor Anthony Rapp alleged the House of Cards star made a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when he was just 14 years old. Spacey did not deny the allegation but apologized to Rapp and said he couldn’t remember the alleged incident; the actor also used his apology statement to come out as gay.

