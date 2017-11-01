Actor Roberto Cavazos Claims He Refused Multiple Sexual Advances from Kevin Spacey

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who performed in several plays at London’s Old Vic theater when Kevin Spacey was artistic director there from 2004 to 2015, has accused the House of Cards star of sexual harassment.

“I myself had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault,” Cavazos wrote in a recent Facebook post. “It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr. Spacey to feel free to touch us.”

The 35-year-old actor, said, “there are a lot of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story.'”

“Those of us who crossed paths with (Spacey) in London when he was director of the Old Vic know a whole lot more people will find the courage to tell their stories in the coming days and weeks,” he wrote. “It wouldn’t surprise me if there were similar numbers to Weinstein’s.”

Last week, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made sexual advances at him when he was 14. Spacey faced fire from GLAAD and high-profile gay actors for coming out while apologizing to Rapp for his alleged behavior.

Netflix announced this week that production of House of Cards has been suspended indefinitely following sexual harassment allegations against Kevin Spacey. London’s Old Vic theater denounced Spacey and said it’s “deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against” him. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Monday that it will not honor Spacey following multiple allegations of sexual assault.

On Monday, filmmaker and actor Tony Montana became the second man to accuse Spacey of sexual harassment. Montana, speaking to Radar Online, said that Spacey grabbed his crotch in a bar in 2003.

Cavazos said Spacey’s alleged behavior was a well-known routine among the actors at the theater.

“I can’t recall how many people told me the same story: Spacey would ask them to meet to ‘talk about their career.’ When they got to the theater, he had a beautifully lit picnic ready on stage with champagne,” Cavazos wrote. “Each story varies in how far the picnic went, but the pattern was the same. It was more common to find Spacey at the bar of his theater, cornering whoever caught his attention.”

“That’s what happened to me the second encounter,” he added. “I never let anything happen, but know of a few who were too scared to stop him.”

Spacey is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to face multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, an ever-growing list which includes Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback, and super-producer Brett Ratner.

