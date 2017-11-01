Breitbart News Executive Chairman and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the project. You can read their full comments here.

From Newsweek:

In the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and his far-right site Breitbart are declaring a new phase of war on the entertainment industry they love to hate.

“These are the same people who disingenuously seized the moral high ground as they attacked our president based on a standard they do not live by,” said Bannon, who helped found Breitbart and returned as executive chairman after departing the administration. “Americans took their country back not only from the permanent political class but also from these phony culture brokers who have waged war against their way of life for decades. Make no mistake, we didn’t start this war, but how Hollywood responds from here will determine whether or not it survives.”

Hollywood, according to Bannon and Marlow, is failing conservatives. They want Breitbart to be the venue where conservative Hollywood can safely “come out of the closet. It will be a moment of vindication for Andrew Breitbart’s vision.”

