Snoop Dogg Album Cover Art Depicts Trump Dead Under American Flag

The artwork for Snoop Dogg’s latest single, “Make America Crip Again,” depicts the rapper looking over President Donald Trump’s dead body, which lies draped under an American flag.

The image shows the rapper — real name Calvin Broadus Jr. — standing with a drink cup in hand and glancing over the body. A toe tag on the apparently dead body simply reads, “Trump.”

“The president said he wants to make America great again,” the song’s opening lyrics read.“F*ck that sh*t, we’re going to make America crip again.”

The song also refers to Trump’s comments on the scandal currently engulfing the NFL, after he called for the firing of football players who decide to take a knee during the National Anthem, and defends former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who popularized the form of Anthem protest during the 2016-17 season.

“As I look around I see so many millionaires with skin like mine, don’t pretend that I’m with that bullsh*t your president been tweeting,” he raps.“Colin Kaepernick was blackballed… This still America with three K’s, believe that sh*t.”

In March, the rapper also released a politically-charged music video where he can be seen pulling out a gun on and shooting a parody clown version of the president.

Trump responded to the video by suggesting that if Snoop Dogg had made a similar video about former president Barack Obama, he would likely have faced jail time.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The rapper is not the first figure to depict the president’s murder. In May, CNN terminated its relationship with Kathy Griffin after she posed for a photograph while holding a fake, bloodied decapitated head meant to resemble that of Trump.

And in November of last year, rocker Marilyn Manson released a music video that featured a man resembling Trump lying decapitated on the floor in a pool of blood.

