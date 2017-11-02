‘Longmire’ Actress Accuses Jeremy Piven of ‘Predatory Behavior’ as He Resumes Work at CBS

Earlier this week, Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Piven “unequivocally” denied that he had in any way harassed or groped reality star Ariane Bellamar on two separate occasions. Apparently that denial was good enough for CBS. The Daily Mail reports that Piven was seen on the set of the CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd Wednesday. Two more accusers have now come forward.

In a scathing social media post, Longmire actress Cassidy Greeman blasted Piven for “predatory behavior.” In part, she writes, “I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember. Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power.”

Model and journalist Shelby Welinder also used social media to accuse Piven. Via her verified Twitter account, Wilender wrote, “I wasn’t just sexually harassed behind closed doors with #JeremyPiven. He was blatant with his disgusting behavior.” Attached to the tweet is what appears to be a photo of her sitting with Piven.

I wasn't just sexually harassed behind closed doors with #JeremyPiven. He was blatant with his disgusting behavior. pic.twitter.com/BtP2ppTVY1 — Shelby (@ShelbyWelinder) November 1, 2017

Welinder also retweeted a woman who claims to be a witness to the incident:

I witnessed this behaviour towards @ShelbyWelinder first hand by @jeremypiven Aswell as his rude & manipulative behaviour https://t.co/TdJrICDUc3 — Lucinda Belle (@lucindabelle) November 2, 2017

Actor Edward Akrout used his verified Twitter account to respond to Welinder with the accusation that he has himself “witnessed [Piven’s] abhorrent behavior.”

I unfortunately had to witness his abhorrent behavior. I only wish I had been more vocal at the time. — Edward Akrout (@EdwardAkrout) November 1, 2017

