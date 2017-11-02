Kevin Spacey Seeking ‘Evaluation and Treatment’ Following Sex Assault Allegations

Actor Kevin Spacey is seeking “evaluation and treatment” following multiple allegations of sexual assault.

A representative for the actor released a statement Thursday, days after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in New York City in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old.

advertisement

Two other men have come forward this week to allege sexual mistreatment by Spacey.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a rep for the actor said in a statement to Variety. “No other information is available at this time.”

The representative’s statement comes after Spacey himself responded to the allegations in a post to his Twitter account Sunday night. The House of Cards actor offered his “sincerest apology” to Rapp, but said he could not remember the alleged incident, and did not deny the accusation. Spacey also came out as gay in the two-paragraph statement, drawing condemnation from LGBT celebrities and GLAAD, which slammed the actor for what it said was an attempt to deflect from Rapp’s accusation by revealing his sexuality.

On Wednesday, filmmaker Tony Montana accused Spacey of grabbing his genitals at a Los Angeles bar in 2003. And on Tuesday, actor Roberto Cavazos claimed that while appearing in theater productions at London’s Old Vic Theater, he rejected numerous sexual advances from the actor, who worked as artistic director at the theater for nearly a decade.

“Those of us who crossed paths with (Spacey) in London when he was director of the Old Vic know a whole lot more people will find the courage to tell their stories in the coming days and weeks,” Cavazos wrote in a Facebook post. “It wouldn’t surprise me if there were similar numbers to [Harvey] Weinstein’s.”

Netflix announced Wednesday it would suspend production on the sixth and final season of its hit political drama series House of Cards, after announcing just a day earlier that it would go ahead with the production.

Spacey earned five Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe for his role as Frank Underwood on the streaming series.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum