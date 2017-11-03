Jeremy Piven Dropped From CBS ‘Late Show’ Amid Latest Misconduct Allegations

Although the interview with Late Show host Stephen Colbert was already taped, due to the latest accusations of sexual misconduct swirling around him, a scheduled interview with actor Jeremy Piven was scrapped Friday.

According to Variety, CBS released a statement, and one that does not make much sense. “Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest,” the CBS spokesperson said.

If the show was taped Monday as reported, there was at least time for Piven to address the first allegation against him. It was last Thursday that reality star Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of two separate assaults involving groping.

Regardless, since then, more women have come forward, including Longmire star Cassidy Freeman, who accused Piven of “predatory behavior” Wednesday. “I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young,” Freeman writes in a social media post. “And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember. Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power.”

Another accuser, journalist Shelby Wilender, publicly tweeted that “I wasn’t just sexually harassed behind closed doors with #Jeremy Piven. He was blatant with his disgusting behavior.”

In support of Wilender, actor Edward Akrout claimed in a tweet that he has “had to witness” Piven’s “abhorrent behavior.”

Piven has “unequivocally” denied the original Bellamar claim. As of yet, there has been no statement (I’m aware of) regarding the other allegations.

Piven was set to appear on CBS’s The Late Show to promote his new television series, Wisdom of the Crowd, which premiered October 1. As of Monday, that show was still in production with Piven.

CBS says it is “looking into” the allegations.

