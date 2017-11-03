Kevin Spacey Dropped by Talent Agency CAA Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Actor Kevin Spacey has been dropped by his longtime talent agency CAA and his publicist Staci Wolf amid an escalating scandal over sexual abuse allegations, sources told The Wrap.

Sexual abuse allegations against Spacey initially emerged last Sunday, after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making an unwanted sexual advance on him back in 1986, when he was just 14 years old.

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp continued. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Another man came forward this week alleging that Spacey engaged in an ongoing consensual sexual relationship with him when he was also 14 and Spacey was a 24-year-old teacher in Westchester County, outside of New York. The relationship, according to the man, ended in attempted rape, a claim Spacey has denied.

“I always have said, ‘He tried to rape me,’” the man told Vulture. “I told him I didn’t want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder. I don’t know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart.”

Eight people who worked on the set of Spacey’s award-winning Netflix show House of Cards have also accused him of creating a “toxic” work environment by sexually harassing them, and engaging in “predatory behavior.”

Producers for House of Cards have since confirmed that the show will end, and have indefinitely suspended filming for its sixth and final season.

“I was in a state of shock,” one assistant told CNN. “He was a man in a very powerful position on the show, and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there.”

A spokesperson for Spacey announced on Wednesday that the actor was seeking “evaluation and treatment” in the wake of the scandal.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” the spokesperson told Variety. “No other information is available at this time.”

