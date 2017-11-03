Netflix: No More Production on ‘House of Cards’ with Kevin Spacey Involved

Netflix announced Friday it would not be involved with any further production of its hit series House of Cards as long as star Kevin Spacey — who has been hit with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct — is still attached to the show.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a spokesperson for the streaming service said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News Friday. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show​.”

advertisement

Netflix also announced that it would no longer move forward with the release of the Gore Vidal biopic Gore, which in currently in post-production and had been produced by and starred Spacey.

Netflix announced this week it would suspend production on the sixth and final season of House of Cards following the allegations against Spacey. Multiple people came forward with accusations against Spacey after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp said in an interview Sunday that the actor had made a sexual advance on him at a New York City party when he was just 14 years old.

Spacey has since been accused of attempted rape by an ex-boyrfriend, who claimed he was a teenager when the alleged incident took place, and on Thursday, eight staffers on House of Cards accused Spacey of serial harassment.

In its own statement, Media Rights Capital, which co-produces House of Cards with Netflix, suggested the series could continue without its star actor.

“While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey’s behavior on the set of House of Cards, he has been suspended, effective immediately. MRC, in partnership with Netflix, will continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus.”

Spacey was nominated for five Emmy Awards for his role as Frank Underwood on the political drama, and won one Golden Globe.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum