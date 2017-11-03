Actress Sarah Hyland Says Her ‘Modern Family’ Character is Bisexual

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland says it is her “personal opinion” that her television character Haley Dunphy is “bisexual.”

Hyland, 26, tweeted Thursday she wanted to “clarify” her tweet from the day before, in which she said, “I confirm,” to fans theorizing that her character is bisexual.

Just to clarify, I️ havent been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual. That's just my personal opinion! — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017

I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm. https://t.co/KfRXMvCvl8 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 1, 2017

People notes that neither the Modern Family writers nor the show’s co-creator Steve Levitan responded to Hyland’s tweet, though some of the actress’s followers thanked her for mentioning Haley may be bisexual.

Throughout Modern Family’s nine seasons, Haley has only dated men. Her intermittent boyfriend Dylan is played by gay actor Reid Ewing, but, beginning in season 7, Haley began dating “manny” Andy, played by Adam DeVine.

While off-camera, Hyland is dating Wells Adams of The Bachelor fame, reports People. The couple dressed up as Stranger Things characters Eleven and Dustin for the Halloween holiday.

Hyland had earlier tweeted she had ended her relationship with longtime boyfriend Dominic Sherwood during the summer.

The problem with being single isn't the fact that you're alone. It's that you can't puppy dog eye a guy in to getting you Starbucks in bed.🙄 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) October 11, 2017

