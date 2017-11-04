Nolte: Homophobe Alec Baldwin Forced to Admit He’s Also ‘Bullied Women’

In an apparent attempt to inoculate himself from the exploding Harveywood scandal, television actor Alec Baldwin accused himself of being a sexist who bullies women.

While being honored Thursday for a “distinguished career,” Baldwin confessed “I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women.”

Baldwin also came close to admitting he knew about the alleged predatory behavior of his lifelong friend James Toback, who has directed Baldwin in a number of films. Of this Baldwin said, “I knew of certain things, that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn’t necessarily know the scope, when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this[.]”

While the famously homophobic actor did not go the Kevin Spacey route and ask forgiveness by promising to live life as a gay man, he did say, “I really would like that to change … We’ve got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we’re there to do.”

The left-wing Obama/Hillary supporter’s horrific treatment of women extends to his very own daughter, who he called a “pig” during an infamous voicemail rant against her that went public. He has also called a female journalist a “nutty bitch.”

During an American Airlines flight in 2011, the volatile actor was removed from the plane after a flight attendant — who Baldwin described as “this woman” — asked him to shut off his phone so the flight could take off.

“He slammed the lavatory door so hard, the cockpit crew heard it and became alarmed, even with the cockpit door closed and locked,” the airline reported to CNN. “They immediately contacted the cabin crew to check on the situation.”

Baldwin’s ex-wife, Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger, claimed that he was verbally abusive towards her, even in front of their then-five year-old daughter. Just last year, Basinger compared her marriage to Baldwin to the Julia Roberts’ film Sleeping with the Enemy,” a thriller about an abusive husband. Basinger, however, says Baldwin never physically abused her.

Baldwin’s unrelenting homophobia is part of his sorry legacy, a serial-hurler of abuse toward homosexuals over three decades.

Nevertheless, the very same Hollywood that continues to imperiously lecture the rest of us about sexism, and the very same media that declared “binders full of women” a disqualifier for the presidency continues to employ and celebrate this raging homophobe and admitted bully of women. The reason for this is simple…

Hollywood and the national media have no ethical standards.

Because Baldwin’s politics are correct and he is willing to ridicule Donald Trump, that is good enough.

