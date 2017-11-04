L.A. Marches Against Trump — Where’s the March Against Sexual Abuse in Hollywood?

Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to gather in downtown Los Angeles and around the country Saturday for a march against President Donald Trump. But there has yet to be any kind of public demonstration against sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood, several weeks into a scandal that has implicated some of L.A.’s most powerful personalities — many of whom are also among the Democratic Party’s biggest backers.

Ironically, Hollywood has made way for the anti-Trump protest, with local authorities suspending film production in downtown L.A. for two days as police focus on the demonstration, according to Deadline.

The demonstrations in L.A. and nationwide are being organized by a group called Refuse Fascism, which is loosely aligned with Antifa. Refuse Fascism has defended Antifa’s use of violence, calling it self-defense against violence from the far right.

In a blog post last week justifying Saturday’s protest, RefuseFascism.org proclaimed: “We are right to do this. For the survival of millions of people around the world, we must do this. For the rights of women to determine the course of their own lives, we must do this. For a future on this planet for all of our children, we must do this.”

And yet nothing is being done to protest on behalf of women, and even children, victimized by Hollywood superstars.

The leftists marching in Los Angeles have not marched against Hollywood studio heads, “A-list” stars, and media companies who are among 63 accused of misconduct thus far.

They have not marched against Harvey Weinstein, against whom a New York Police Department detective reportedly says there is enough evidence for an arrest.

They have not marched against against House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of raping an underage boy.

They have not marched against CBS television star Jeremy Piven, who has denied allegations of sexual assault.

They have not marched against multiple Oscar-winning legend Dustin Hoffman, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

They have not marched against superstar director Brett Ratner, who has denied multiple allegations from six women.

No — they are marching against one man who was caught on tape joking about sexual assault, and who happens to be a Republican.

Hollywood stars are often in the front rank of protesters against Trump. Many denounced his comments about women on the infamous Access Hollywood tape. Earlier this year, they donned their “pussyhats” to protest his inauguration.

And yet there have been no women’s marches in Hollywood, no vigils for the victims of decades of abuse.

In that sense, Saturday’s protest is not about opposition to Trump, but about Hollywood’s enduring hypocrisy.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.