Mila Kunis Donations to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s Name Spur Jim Beam Boycott

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Jim Beam

by Dr. Susan Berry4 Nov 20170

The decision of actress Mila Kunis to make monthly donations to abortion business Planned Parenthood in pro-life Vice President Mike Pence’s name has generated a call for a boycott of Jim Beam on Twitter.

Jim Beam global brand spokesperson Kunis told Conan O’Brien Thursday that she donates to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name to protest his pro-life policies. O’Brien asked Kunis to explain her “prank:”

I apologize if I’m offending anybody. It’s not so much a prank as much as I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do. And so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.

Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says like, “An anonymous donation has been made in your name.” I don’t look at it as a prank, this is like, I strongly disagree, and this is my little way of doing it. It’s a peaceful protest.

Some Twitter users are peacefully protesting in return by letting the makers of Jim Beam know they will be choosing the brand’s competitors instead:

Pence is a staunch pro-life advocate. He is the first sitting vice president to have addressed the annual March for Life event held on the National Mall each year on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood has supported its advocates making donations to its abortion business in Pence’s name.

As the Daily Mail notes, last year Planned Parenthood confirmed it had received some 200,000 individual donations in Pence’s name.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented outpouring of support, with more than 200,000 people donating in the week following the election — a quarter of whom pledged to be monthly supporters, recognizing the long-term work that is needed,’ the group’s president Cecile Richards said.

Prior to the presidential election last year, abortion champions sparked a “Periods for Pence” campaign in which they attempted to harass the then-Indiana governor who had signed a bill to protect babies with disabilities from abortion by sending him detailed messages about their menstrual cycles.

As LifeNews reported, when Pence was announced as Trump’s running mate, Planned Parenthood attempted to reinvigorate the “Periods for Pence” campaign.


