Celebrities Immediately Call for Gun Control Following Texas Church Shooting

by AWR Hawkins5 Nov 20170

Celebrities took to Twitter to call for increased gun control measures almost immediately after news broke of the shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas church on Sunday that claimed at least 24 lives.

The attack occurred at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, at approximately 11:30 a.m. central time. Celebrities began calling for gun control before the number of casualties was confirmed and before the gunman had been identified, or his possible motive discovered.

Horror novelist Stephen King was quick to call for new gun laws:

King’s gun control push was echoed by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman:

And actor Josh Gad:

Comedian and former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler blamed the attack on Republicans:

Meanwhile, actor Timothy Simons blamed the attack on the NRA:

Joy Reid blamed the NRA as well:

And a producer for Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show unleashed a profanity-laced tweet against President Donald Trump, Russia, and guns:

Director Adam McKay tweeted:

And Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani called for “#GunControlNow:”

Breitbart News reported that celebrities also came out in droves to call for gun control within hours of the illegal use of firearms in the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas attack at a country music concert.

 

