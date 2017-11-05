Celebrities Immediately Call for Gun Control Following Texas Church Shooting

Celebrities took to Twitter to call for increased gun control measures almost immediately after news broke of the shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas church on Sunday that claimed at least 24 lives.

The attack occurred at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, at approximately 11:30 a.m. central time. Celebrities began calling for gun control before the number of casualties was confirmed and before the gunman had been identified, or his possible motive discovered.

Horror novelist Stephen King was quick to call for new gun laws:

How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 5, 2017

King’s gun control push was echoed by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman:

When a plane crashes, air travel becomes exponentially safer bc of the lessons learned. But 1 mass shooting after another…nothing. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 5, 2017

And actor Josh Gad:

Terror attack that kills 6 gets travel bans same day; Deadliest mass shooting & deadliest church shooting ever get prayers & 2 soon to talk — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 5, 2017

Comedian and former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler blamed the attack on Republicans:

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

Meanwhile, actor Timothy Simons blamed the attack on the NRA:

.@nra you are a terrorist organization. you aid, abet, and protect terrorists. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) November 5, 2017

Joy Reid blamed the NRA as well:

The @NRA is soaked and bathed in blood. How do its adherents sleep at night? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 5, 2017

And a producer for Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show unleashed a profanity-laced tweet against President Donald Trump, Russia, and guns:

Fuck Trump

Fuck Russia

Fuck guns

Yes I’m fucking politicizing all of it https://t.co/dSXXyGhRDw — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 5, 2017

Director Adam McKay tweeted:

Mass carnage in Sutherland Springs.

We can do better than this.

The idea of zero new gun safety laws isn’t just idiotic it’s murderous. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) November 5, 2017

And Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani called for “#GunControlNow:”

