PHOTOS: Melania Trump Takes Tokyo in Embellished, Ombre Fendi Coat

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump, right, greet the U.S. military personnel and the members of Japan Self Defense Forces upon his arrival at the U.S. Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
by John Binder5 Nov 2017Pearl Harbor, HI0

First Lady Melania Trump stole the show in high fashion as she arrived alongside President Donald Trump in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday wearing a technicolor, ombre coat with floral embellishments.

Melania donned the Fendi coat, from the Italian fashion house’s 2017 Pre-Fall collection, which featured ombre-style color-blocking and peach and orange flower embellishments along the First Lady’s hips.

Underneath the coat, Melania chose a simple black leather pencil skirt from her personal stylist and designer Hervé Pierre, as well as nude-toned Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, left, wave on their arrival at the U.S. Yokota Air Base, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump greets her Japanese counterpart Akie Abe, left, as they visit Mikimoto Ginza Main Store, Japan’s pearl jewelry maker, at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump waves as she and her Japanese counterpart Akie Abe, center, arrive at Mikimoto Ginza Main Store, Japan’s pearl jewelry maker, at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)

President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, right, take the stage at a hanger rally at Yokota Air Base, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Later in the evening, Melania appeared powerful in a sleek black coat with a high collar and a black satin belt to cinch her waist, an ensemble put together by her stylist, Pierre. Also, Melania shifted hairstyles, choosing a side-part with light waves at the ends.

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, second from left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and his wife Akie Abe, pose for a photo before having a dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei restaurant, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Tokyo. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump looks at his wife Melania and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie, right, before having a dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei restaurant, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Tokyo. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

For her departure from Hawaii to Tokyo, Melania chose a whimsical, Honolulu-inspired sleeveless shirt-dress from Borgo de Nor, nude Manolo Blahnik flats, and dark sunglasses to keep her eyes out of the radiating sunlight.

Melania toned down her generally high fashion wardrobe for a serene Christian Dior dress as she arrived with President Trump in Hawaii.

As Melania stepped off Air Force One, she opted for an ivory silk Dior dress that wrapped into a v-neckline, while adding a thin black belt to accentuate her modelesque frame.

The ensemble was topped off with pointed snakeskin stilettos and dark sunglasses that peaked through her windblown hair.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wear leis as they arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump throw flower pedals while visiting the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Trump paid a solemn visit Friday to Pearl Harbor and its memorial to the USS Arizona, a hallowed place he said he had read about, discussed and studied but had never visited until just before opening his first official visit to Asia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Leaving the White House for the trip, Melania chose a bold look, wearing an Emilio Pucci cobalt blue coat with dyed-to-match blue Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos, a favorite high heel silhouette of the First Lady’s.

The Slovenian-born former model looked as though she was strutting down the catwalk as she exited the White House in the vibrant, monochromatic ensemble that was finished off with chunky, square black sunglasses.

In this Nov. 3, 2017, photo, first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump walk to speak with reporters before departing the White House for a trip to Asia in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing the White House for a trip to Asia, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

