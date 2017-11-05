PHOTOS: Melania Trump Takes Tokyo in Embellished, Ombre Fendi Coat

First Lady Melania Trump stole the show in high fashion as she arrived alongside President Donald Trump in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday wearing a technicolor, ombre coat with floral embellishments.

Melania donned the Fendi coat, from the Italian fashion house’s 2017 Pre-Fall collection, which featured ombre-style color-blocking and peach and orange flower embellishments along the First Lady’s hips.

Underneath the coat, Melania chose a simple black leather pencil skirt from her personal stylist and designer Hervé Pierre, as well as nude-toned Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Later in the evening, Melania appeared powerful in a sleek black coat with a high collar and a black satin belt to cinch her waist, an ensemble put together by her stylist, Pierre. Also, Melania shifted hairstyles, choosing a side-part with light waves at the ends.

For her departure from Hawaii to Tokyo, Melania chose a whimsical, Honolulu-inspired sleeveless shirt-dress from Borgo de Nor, nude Manolo Blahnik flats, and dark sunglasses to keep her eyes out of the radiating sunlight.

Melania toned down her generally high fashion wardrobe for a serene Christian Dior dress as she arrived with President Trump in Hawaii.

As Melania stepped off Air Force One, she opted for an ivory silk Dior dress that wrapped into a v-neckline, while adding a thin black belt to accentuate her modelesque frame.

The ensemble was topped off with pointed snakeskin stilettos and dark sunglasses that peaked through her windblown hair.

Leaving the White House for the trip, Melania chose a bold look, wearing an Emilio Pucci cobalt blue coat with dyed-to-match blue Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos, a favorite high heel silhouette of the First Lady’s.

The Slovenian-born former model looked as though she was strutting down the catwalk as she exited the White House in the vibrant, monochromatic ensemble that was finished off with chunky, square black sunglasses.