Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Shimmering Metallic Stilettos Steal the Show in Tokyo

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out in shimmering metallic stilettos on her second day abroad in Tokyo, Japan Monday to visit Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School.

Melania coordinated her caped, circle-skirt navy Christian Dior dress with Japanese First Lady Akie Abe, who also wore a long-sleeve navy dress and patent leather belt. But it was Melania’s metallic — almost iridescent — Manolo Blahnik snakeskin stilettos that glimmered through her otherwise pared-down ensemble.

advertisement

As Breitbart News reported, Melania grabbed worldwide headlines when she arrived in Tokyo in a multicolored, embellished Fendi coat. Later that evening, for dinner with President Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Melania wore a sleek, black Hervé Pierre-designed coat.

Pierre is not only Melania’s personal designer but also the creative who collaborates with the First Lady on her White House wardrobe.