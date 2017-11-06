Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Shimmering Metallic Stilettos Steal the Show in Tokyo

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out in shimmering metallic stilettos on her second day abroad in Tokyo, Japan Monday to visit Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School.
Melania coordinated her caped, circle-skirt navy Christian Dior dress with Japanese First Lady Akie Abe, who also wore a long-sleeve navy dress and patent leather belt. But it was Melania’s metallic — almost iridescent — Manolo Blahnik snakeskin stilettos that glimmered through her otherwise pared-down ensemble.
advertisement
U.S. President Donald Trump, center left, and First Lady Melania Trump, left, are greeted by Emperor Akihito, center right, and Empress Michiko, right, upon their arrival at the Imperial Palace Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie, left, visit Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Ping Ma/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump poses for a photo with schoolchildren upon arrival at Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Ping Ma/Pool Photo via AP)
As Breitbart News reported, Melania grabbed worldwide headlines when she arrived in Tokyo in a multicolored, embellished Fendi coat. Later that evening, for dinner with President Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Melania wore a sleek, black Hervé Pierre-designed coat.
Pierre is not only Melania’s personal designer but also the creative who collaborates with the First Lady on her White House wardrobe.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump waves as she and her Japanese counterpart Akie Abe, center, arrive at Mikimoto Ginza Main Store, Japan’s pearl jewelry maker, at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wear leis as they arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.