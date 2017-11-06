Keith Olbermann: President Trump a ‘Pig’ for Invoking God Instead of Gun Control

Within hours of the horrendous Texas church shooting, Keith Olbermann called President Donald Trump a “pig” for invoking God instead of gun control.

The shooting occurred Sunday morning in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a 26-year-old man who was reportedly “an atheist” and who thought Christians were “stupid” opened fire on the congregants of First Baptist Church. The attacker killed 26 people. His violence was stopped by a good guy with a gun who “took cover behind a car” and shot at the attacker.

President Trump was in Japan when the attack occurred. He tweeted:

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Olbermann responded to Trump by tweeting, “You pig, Real Donald Trump. If the shooter were a person of color or a Muslim, you’d be heading home calling for the death penalty.”

A couple of points need to be made here. Number one: it would not be practical to call for the death penalty regardless of the person’s skin color because the gunman was killed. It has yet to be determined if he was killed by the armed citizen, by law enforcement, or a by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but he was dead minutes after the attack either way.

Number two: in attacks like San Bernardino (December, 2, 2015), Orlando Pulse (June 12, 2016), and others where the gunmen were persons “of color and or Muslim,” President Trump responded by calling for more good guys with guns. He did not respond in the way Olbermann suggests he would have responded Sunday if the attacker had been other than white.

For example, on June 15, 2016, Breitbart News reported that President Trump responded to the Islamist attack on gun-free Orlando Pulse by saying:

If some of those great people that were in that club that night had guns strapped to their waist or strapped to their ankle–and if bullets were going in the other direction, aimed at that guy [for whom this was just] target practice–you would have had a situation which would have [been] horrible, but nothing like the carnage that we as a people suffered this weekend.

Olbermann’s latest book is titled, Trump is F*cking Crazy (This is Not a Joke).

