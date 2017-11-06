PHOTOS: Hope Hicks, Melania Trump Bring Fashion A-Game to Japanese State Dinner

by John Binder6 Nov 2017Tokyo, Japan0

First Lady Melania Trump and White House Communications Director Hope Hicks each held their own in high fashion during a Japanese state dinner in Tokyo Monday night, while the pair are overseas with President Donald Trump on his 12-day trip through Asia.

Melania brought the drama when she donned a monochromatic, vibrant red Valentino draped silk gown with matching Manolo Blahnik stilettos while her usually tousled hair was fanned into an updo to show off diamond earrings.

First lady Melania Trump attends a state banquet for U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Alongside Melania, Hope Hicks shined through a crowd of men in suits by wearing a menswear-inspired tuxedo with her caramel-toned wavy hair draping over one side of the androgynous ensemble. For a touch of girlishness, Hope loaded on mascara, a sharp eyebrow, and punchy-pink lipstick.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks arrives at a state banquet at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 

