PHOTOS: Hope Hicks, Melania Trump Bring Fashion A-Game to Japanese State Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump and White House Communications Director Hope Hicks each held their own in high fashion during a Japanese state dinner in Tokyo Monday night, while the pair are overseas with President Donald Trump on his 12-day trip through Asia.
Melania brought the drama when she donned a monochromatic, vibrant red Valentino draped silk gown with matching Manolo Blahnik stilettos while her usually tousled hair was fanned into an updo to show off diamond earrings.
Alongside Melania, Hope Hicks shined through a crowd of men in suits by wearing a menswear-inspired tuxedo with her caramel-toned wavy hair draping over one side of the androgynous ensemble. For a touch of girlishness, Hope loaded on mascara, a sharp eyebrow, and punchy-pink lipstick.
Who wore it better? https://t.co/gT2hkM67Au pic.twitter.com/wcE1Wljsue
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) November 6, 2017
