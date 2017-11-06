Report: Kevin Spacey Enters Same Sex Addiction Rehab Clinic Used by Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has entered the sex addiction rehab program at The Meadows clinic in Arizona, following accusations by more than 10 men that he sexually harassed or assaulted them.

The House of Cards star entered the elite Meadows clinic last week, according to the Daily Mail, the same facility where Harvey Weinstein sought treatment after he had been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

A representative for Spacey announced last week a statement that the actor was making plans to seek treatment.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a rep for Spacey said in a statement to Variety. “No other information is available at this time.”

Last month, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him at a party in New York City in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old.

Netflix announced last week that Spacey would not be involved in further production of the streaming giant’s hit political drama House of Cards. The actor’s character is reportedly being written out of the series. On Friday, talent agency CAA and publicist Staci Wolf severed ties with Spacey.

The Meadows clinic has attracted several celebrities for treatment, including Tiger Woods, Kate Moss, and Selena Gomez. “In a safe and nurturing community composed of their peers, men are guided on their journey of recovery by examining the underlying causes of addiction and co-occurring disorders,” the clinic’s website reads.

While Spacey has not spoken publicly for weeks, he continues to face allegations of sexual misconduct. On Sunday, Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, said Spacey groped him in 2008 when the actor was directing Richard in the play Complicit at London’s Old Vic theater. Harry claimed that he was 18-years-old when the alleged abuse took place in Spacey’s apartment while his father was in the room.

