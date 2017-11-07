Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Rocks Sculptural Delpozo Coat in South Korea

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Choi Min-ho, a member of South Korean boy band Shinee, wave to South Korean middles school students during "Girls Play 2!" Initiative, an Olympic public diplomacy outreach campaign, at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon. Pool)
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon. Pool

by John Binder7 Nov 2017Seoul, South Korea0

First Lady Melania Trump made an entrance in Seoul, South Korea Tuesday as she donned a sculptural coat and all-American style ponytail as she landed overseas with President Donald Trump.

Melania chose the burgundy virgin wool and linen blend structured, long Delpozo coat for her arrival in South Korea, pairing the ensemble with black sunglasses and a ponytail, a rarity for the First Lady. The Delpozo coat retails for $4,756 at Farfetch.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump, second from left, and her South Korean counterpart Kim Jung-sook, second from right, stand at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and her South Korean counterpart Kim Jung-sook walk to meet their countries’ children at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump puts on a scarf to a South Korean girl at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

While Melania changed her usual tousled hairdo, she stayed true to her fashion roots with her footwear, contrasting her burgundy Delpozo coat with bright royal blue suede Christian Louboutin stilettos.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and her South Korean counterpart Kim Jung-sook, third from left, are greeted by their countries’ children at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Delpozo Creative Director Josep Font praised Melania when she previously wore the Spanish fashion house’s “It” dress of the season.

“Delpozo caters to different demographics and is followed by a diverse range of women, not taking into account their age, nationality, profession and, in this case, party affiliation,” Font said in a recent interview. “Former First Lady Michelle Obama also wore Delpozo, and now the current FLOTUS.”

The night before her arrival in South Korea, Melania brought her fashion A-game in a draped red Valentino gown with matching red Manolo Blahnik stilettos during a Japanese state dinner, as Breitbart News reported.

 

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.