Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Rocks Sculptural Delpozo Coat in South Korea

First Lady Melania Trump made an entrance in Seoul, South Korea Tuesday as she donned a sculptural coat and all-American style ponytail as she landed overseas with President Donald Trump.

Melania chose the burgundy virgin wool and linen blend structured, long Delpozo coat for her arrival in South Korea, pairing the ensemble with black sunglasses and a ponytail, a rarity for the First Lady. The Delpozo coat retails for $4,756 at Farfetch.

While Melania changed her usual tousled hairdo, she stayed true to her fashion roots with her footwear, contrasting her burgundy Delpozo coat with bright royal blue suede Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Delpozo Creative Director Josep Font praised Melania when she previously wore the Spanish fashion house’s “It” dress of the season.

“Delpozo caters to different demographics and is followed by a diverse range of women, not taking into account their age, nationality, profession and, in this case, party affiliation,” Font said in a recent interview. “Former First Lady Michelle Obama also wore Delpozo, and now the current FLOTUS.”

The night before her arrival in South Korea, Melania brought her fashion A-game in a draped red Valentino gown with matching red Manolo Blahnik stilettos during a Japanese state dinner, as Breitbart News reported.