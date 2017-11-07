Nolte: No Coincidence Pro-Rape Hollywood and Media are Anti-Gun

By my count, more than 90 women have come forward to accuse disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of everything from the very worst kinds of sexual harassment to straight-up rape.

Ninety.

Assuming even half of those allegations are true, is it any wonder that Weinstein is so stridently anti-gun? Is it confusing to anyone exactly why an alleged serial sexual predator would devote so much of his energy and wealth towards disarming the public?

Weinstein, however, appears to be the least of it…

According to the latest numbers, there are 67 men in Hollywood who stand accused of abusing women and children. A few of those men are even accused of abusing other men. Moreover, the Hollywood Reporter reveals that “these stories are just the tip of the iceberg. Even now, my colleagues here and elsewhere are on the hunt, chasing hundreds of tips about harassment in many and varied forms[.]”

Imagine that. Those 67 are merely the “tip of the iceberg.”

Hundreds, maybe thousands of victims; their lives forever destroyed by powerful men who see vulnerable women as little more than blow-up dolls created to serve their sexual deviancy.

Is it any wonder, then, that Hollywood, a town ruled by left-wing men, an institution dedicated to sexual abuse and shielding those abusers, is anti-gun, would prefer their pool of victims defenseless?

And it is not just Hollywood.

There is also our national media.

High-powered men work(ed) for NBC News, ABC News, NPR, Vox, the New Republic, the New York Times. Mother Jones… all accused of various forms of misconduct towards women.

If these allegations are true, is it any wonder that the powerful men who guide these media outlets, who shape conventional wisdom within the media, would prefer an unarmed populace, would feel better knowing a woman cannot suddenly equalize a situation with a firearm?

Watch this 78-second video, watch a seething Mark Halperin attempt to humiliate one of his alleged victims, Emily Miller, over the issue of guns:

Halperin stands accused of masturbating in front of women, rubbing his clothed erection up against women, throwing women up against walls… If guilty, should we be surprised that such a man would be so hostile towards a female Second Amendment advocate, an apostle for the idea of women arming themselves?

CNN’s Chris Cuomo believes 12 year-old girls should be exposed to a penis. Of course he is anti-gun.

Alec Baldwin, an admitted sexist bully, is anti-gun.

Gee, I wonder why a monster addicted to bullying those weaker than him is opposed to an equalizer?

We have been told again and again and again and again, that in Hollywood and in the elite media, EVERYONE KNEW, it was an OPEN SECRET.

Thought experiment…

The year is 1992 and Hollywood becomes an industry filled with women who purchase firearms, get the NRA training available to safely learn how to use them, and obtain the permits required to carry what is the only tool available that puts them on equal footing with an abusive man.

In that culture, some 25 years later, do we have a Harveywood scandal? Are there 90 women coming forward to allege the anti-gun Weinstein raped and harassed them?

Now do the same thought experiment with our elite media.

Men who rape, assault, grope, harass, or masturbate in front of women, are not driven by sexual attraction. This appalling behavior is about demeaning, degrading, humiliating, shattering, and debasing women — it is purely a power thing.

And the last thing powerful abusers want is a victim able to immediately equalize the situation through the simple act of reaching into a purse.

Our media and entertainment industries are infected with powerful men who contemplate a city full of helpless, unarmed women like a lion contemplates a herd of gazelle.

There are countless reasons our Morning Joe-elites so desire a helpless population, and not a single one of those reasons has to do with stopping mass-shooters. Despite all these terrible events, not a single elite calling for more gun control can come up with a law that would have stopped even one of these massacres. In other words…

Our elites are not in favor of gun control to stop mass-shootings, rather, they are in favor of using mass-shootings to push the gun control that will result in a more vulnerable populace that is easier to control and victimize.

Hollywood and media elites are all about consolidating power through a centralized government, all about gushing over dictators like Fidel Castro, Che Guevera, Hugo Chavez, and all about making their dreams come true by means of an overreaching government able to bully helpless Americans.

That same philosophy, of course, applies to men who abuse women. Their worst nightmare is a woman with a gun and the training to use it.

So of course our pro-rape media and pro-rape entertainment industry spend billions of corporate dollars on propaganda designed to keep their victims defenseless.

Of course they do.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.